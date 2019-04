Watch again

PREVIOUS COVERAGE - The city of Pullman Police Department is asking people to avoid North Grand Ave.

They say evacuation procedures are underway to help people get out of businesses and cars.

Pullman Police ask those who don't need to go out to stay home and stay safe.

Many roads in the area are closed until further notice.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

PULLMAN - A flood warning is now in place for the Palouse.

Paradise Creek and the Palouse River in Moscow are affecting Latah and Whitman Counties.

The creek is already surpassed flooding stage and could reach moderate flood stages.

Minor flooding is also expected near Potlatch, according to the National Weather Service.