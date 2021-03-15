UPDATE:
Spokane Police responded to a field near the South Hill Target after receiving a call about a suspicious device.
The device was located in the field next to MOD Pizza. The device was determined to not be dangerous.
Police are clearing the scene and the roadways will reopen shortly.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Palouse Highway at Regal is closed due to a heavy police presence.
The majority of police are near the South Hill Target.
The bomb squad remote robot can be seen on the scene.
KHQ crews are at the scene working to gain details.
Information will be updated as it is received.