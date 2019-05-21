The Palouse Highway Farm Stand opens for the season Wednesday, and organizers say it’s much more than a place to get fresh produce.
The Farm Stand is part of a Spokane Conservation District program called Vets on the Farm. The district says its goal is to give veterans opportunities to learn new skills and build new lives back home. Organizers say this year’s stand will offer a variety of produce, and choices will vary throughout the season.
The Farm Stand will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The stand is located off Palouse Highway by 75th Avenue.