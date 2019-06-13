Many men can attest to having to attend to diaper duty for their kids, but not having access to a proper changing table in the restroom. Pampers is now working to fix this issue.
The company has partnered with singer John Legend and a Florida father Donte Palmer, announcing a commitment to provide 5,000 changing tables for installation in public restrooms.
A research by Pampers revealed that nine out of 10 dads have gone into a public restroom that doesn't have a changing table. The "Love the Change" campaign hopes to provide the 5,000 tables across North America by 2021.
Palmer began the movement when he posted a photo on social media of him squatting in a bathroom stall with his child in his lap and attempting to change his diaper. Since the viral post, Palmer founded #SquatForChange, an organization committed to arming dads with the proper changing table resources they need to be hands-on with their children.
Palmer began working with Pamper's in the movement, along with Legend.
“I am so excited to play a role in Pampers’ Love the Change campaign. I love being a hands-on dad, and it is so important that we acknowledge the active role dads are playing in their babies’ lives,” said John Legend. “Spending time out and about with my kids is one of the greatest joys in my life, but it’s frustrating when I am out with Miles and the men’s restroom doesn’t have a baby changing table. I’m proud to support Pampers as it paves the way for more inclusive parenting by providing all of us dads out there with the tools we need to succeed.”
Pampers will partner up with Koala Kare to identify high-need public locations to provide the changing tables to. The first 500 locations have already been selected, with installation expected over the next few weeks.
“We know that dads want to be able to bond with their children by taking them out and about, and that means the inevitable diaper-duty no matter where they are. In many instances today, instead of it being an easy, straightforward task it’s a moment that causes angst because the facilities needed are not always available,” said Andre Schulten, Vice President and General Manager Baby Care North America, Procter & Gamble. “We are proud to announce our commitment to provide 5,000 changing tables for installation in public restrooms by 2021 to help address the inequality hands-on dads face when it comes to taking care of their babies.”
Pampers encourages dads to be a "Dadvocate" sharing photos of bonding moments using #LoveTheChange to contribute towards the baby-changing table movement.