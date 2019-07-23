Wet diaper? There's an app for that.
Pampers is introducing a new, high-tech line of smart diapers called "Lumi."
The world's first all-in-one connected care system can let users track baby activity like wet diapers and sleep. The app can track routines and insights while the video monitor has wide angles, night vision, two-way audio and tracking of temperature and humidity.
Users can be sent real-time alerts on their phones, wherever you are, with updates on baby's sleep or wet diapers.
Pampers says the video monitor pairs with an activity sensor in the diaper to keep parents updated on children's unique patterns and habits, with a goal of reaching easier feeding and sleeping routines.
The Lumi Diaper line launches in the fall in the U.S. and will be sold exclusively online.
Pampers says there is already a waiting list for the product, and pricing hasn't been finalized.