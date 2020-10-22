UPDATED COVERAGE: 3:25 PM 10/22/2020
KOOTENAI, Idaho. - The Panhandle Health Board voted to pull back the mask mandate in Kootenai County on Thursday. After announcing this decision, the county reminded citizens that masks are still recommended.
With a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle Health District (PHD), the district "strongly endorses community-wide masking, social (physical) distancing, and repeated proper hand hygiene (properly wash hands, use hand sanitizer, keep hands away from face)."
PHD says this is based on previous research with the influenza virus, SARS-CoV-1, MERS-CoV and evolving research with COVID-19.
Ongoing research regarding the spread of infective viruses documents that such viruses are released in droplets during exhalation, coughing and even talking, according to PHD.
Masks will no longer be require by law.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE - On Thursday, the Panhandle Health Board voted to pull back the mask mandate in Kootenai County.
The vote was 4-3 in favor of rescinding the mandate. This doesn't mean that masks won't be allowed in the county, but just means that people will only be recommended to wear a mask. Wearing a mask will not be enforced by law.
This comes just hours after the Panhandle Health board moved two counties to red for high levels of COVID cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.