BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO- The Panhandle Health District has reported the first and second deaths related to COVID-19 in Bonner County.
The two deaths are one man and one woman, who both lived in Bonner County and were in their 80s. No other information about them will be released out of respect to their families.
PHD reports 68 COVID-19 deaths in their area. 44 of those deaths have been residents in Kootenai County, 18 in Shoshone County, three from Benewah County, one in Boundary County, and now two from Bonner County.
“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Lora Whalen, Panhandle Health District Director.
PHD is urging all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face masks, practicing physical distancing, and staying home when sick.
