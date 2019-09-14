It's now a national health emergency.
The Centers for Disease Control reporting vaping related illnesses in over 30 states have cases that are under by health departments, Washington and Idaho included.
In Idaho, there has been two confirmed cases of respiratory illnesses, but those were found in southern Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
While there may be no confirmed cases in the north, health officials are urging people to stop.
"We're definitely concerned because e-cigarettes and vaping have been marketed as a way to quit smoking," Katherine Hoyer said. "And when people come to join us and join these programs to quit, they are finding it very hard to quit and they are surprised by that."
Hoyer, the public information officer for the Panhandle Health District, says the health district has programs for people looking to quit, for both kids and adults.
There's another group she would've never expected either, and that's pregnant mothers or women who are post-partum.
To help those quit smoking or vaping, they are offering free diapers and wipes if you complete the program and test nicotine-free, the diapers and wipes are yours.
"We have the support here to walk you through quitting," Hoyer said.
