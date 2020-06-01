There are 8 new cases of COVID-19 in North Idaho. The Panhandle Health District posted about the new cases on their Facebook page.
We have a total of 90 cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle area as of today. That is an increase of 8 cases since Friday. The new cases are in Kootenai and Benewah county. Kootenai county now has 75 cases, Benewah county has 8 cases, and Bonner county has 5 cases (one case was announced as Bonner on Friday and after further research it was discovered that the case actually resides in Kootenai county). We are still researching 2 of the cases to determine what county they primarily reside in. Of the total cases, we are no longer monitoring 68 cases, so we have a total of 22 active cases currently.
Health officials ask that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to call their hotline (1-877-415-5225) to be assessed for a COVID-19 test
For more details on the cases in the Panhandle Health District, click here
