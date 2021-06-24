The Panhandle Health District (PHD) announced that they will be shutting down their mass vaccine clinics at North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene and Rathdrum and the University of Idaho Agriculture Center in Sandpoint by July 8 due to the decrease in demand for mass vaccination sites. Governor Brad Little announced that he will be demobilizing the Idaho National Guard (IDNG) during this time as well.
The mass vaccination sites have been managed and operated largely by the IDNG. “The Idaho National Guard’s support has been integral in ensuring an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and aiding PHD in the reduction of the loss of life and the sustainment of our community’s health,” said Don Duffy, Health Services Administrator for PHD. “They have supported our COVID-19 response operations in the five northern counties in a variety of initiatives. We truly could not have done this without their support and we will miss having them as part of our team.”
Governor Little also expressed his gratitude for the IDNG, saying “The Idaho National Guard has played a critical role in saving lives and reducing the impact of COVID-19 on Idaho citizens. The Guard’s support was truly a gamechanger in the darkest months of our pandemic fight. As a result of the Guard’s efforts, and the efforts of all our frontline and healthcare workers, Idaho has remained one of the most open states throughout the global pandemic.”
During the course of the vaccination program in north Idaho, a total of 74 Guardsmen served the community, doing tasks such as:
- IDNG directly supported the COVID-19 vaccine operations and provided numerous operational functions such as: patient intake, quality control, vaccine loading, traffic control, and logistical support. Operations have been conducted 6 days a week resulting in over 39,000 vaccinations administered during their time in the community. Additionally, the Guard worked in conjunction with Panhandle Health District, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, and numerous other agencies to support an international vaccination clinic for members of the Lower Kootenay Band of Canada at the US-Canadian border.
- Soldiers coordinated with local partners to store, process, and deliver over 110,000 vaccinations in the five northern counties.
- Numerous service members served at PHD’s COVID-19 call center. They worked closely with Medical Reserve Corps and PHD staff to provide the community with a direct line of support to answer questions and address concerns.
- The remainder of the assigned personnel supported PHD by providing operational planning, logistics planning and support, and National Guard administration.