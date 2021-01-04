The Panhandle Health District (PHD) will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics to assist in vaccinating dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants, as well as other frontline healthcare workers who have direct contact with patients. This phase is in line with Idaho's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee's Phase 1a timeline.
“We are excited to provide this service to this important group of healthcare providers that work in very close contact with the public every day,” said Don Duffy, Health Services Administrator for PHD. “Our community is making good progress working through the Phase 1a group. The vaccine has been offered to hospital staff, home healthcare workers, outpatient clinics, long-term care facility residents and staff, and we recently deployed teams with the help of our Medical Reserve Corps and National Guard to vaccinate emergency medical services teams in all 5 of the counties we serve.”
PHD says the vaccine clinics will be held in Hayden, Sandpoint, and Kellogg. PHD is also reaching out to dental offices and other frontline healthcare workers who have direct contact with COVID positive patients to provide further information on the clinics.
If your dental office has not heard from PHD, please contact us at phd1-vaccination-planning@phd1.idaho.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.