The Panhandle Health District is reporting 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Idaho on Thursday as cases continue to spike in the Gem State.
According to PHD, there are five current hospitalizations related to COVID.
There are now a total of 385 confirmed cases in the Panhandle area, with 128 of them no longer being monitored (257 active cases).
According to NBC News, Idaho has seen the sharpest increase in cases among U.S. States with an over 400% increase in the past two weeks.
Two-week percent change in coronavirus cases:— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 2, 2020
• Idaho: 467%
• Montana: 268%
• Florida: 218%
• Kansas: 186%
• Texas: 156%
• Nevada: 150%
• Oklahoma: 148%
• Wyoming: 144%
• Arizona: 131%
• South Carolina: 120%
• Georgia: 117%
Latest: https://t.co/lhRmRBeTEk
Kootenai County continues to account for the majority of the cases in the district, with 325 total cases, 224 active cases and the district's one COVID-related death.
Other case totals in the Panhandle include 33 total (26 active) for Bonner County, 13 total (3 active) for Benewah County, 1 total (0 active) for Boundary County and 13 cases (4 active) in undetermined counties. A case has not been reported in Shoshone County to date.
