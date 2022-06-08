SPOKANE, Wash. - Every year, the Spokane Humane Society hosts the Parade of Paws Pledge Walk and Festival to benefit shelter animals. This year is extra special: The humane society is also celebrating its 125th anniversary at Riverfront Park's Forestry Shelter.
There will be a 2-3 mile pledge walk, local vendors, live music, a beer garden (21+) and plenty of photo opportunities.
During the event, the design of the new Spokane Humane Society Urban Dog Park will also be revealed. The new dog park looks to create a safe, family-friendly environment for dogs near the original shelter location on the banks of the Spokane River.
“For 125 years, the Spokane Humane Society has served as the first refuge for animals,” Melissa Williams, president of the board of directors for the humane society said. “Not only do we have historical and humble roots near this very location, but also new beginnings.”
To register for the Parade of Paws, click here. The event is happening June 18 at 10 a.m. KHQ's Claire Graham will be hosting the event.