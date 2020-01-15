Snow overnight could bring 1-3" of snow to the valley floors, meaning slow and icy conditions are expected for your Thursday morning commute. Snow will continue on and off throughout the day, with the highest snow totals expected in the northern mountains. Temperatures head back in to the 30's, with overnight lows in the 20's and our next round of snow expected Friday night into Saturday.
Parade of Storms Continues to Deliver Snow
