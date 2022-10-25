Leslie Lowe
A series of storms lined up in the pacific will deliver one round after the other of valley rain and mountain snow through the weekend, with our next system set to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. With start time temperatures hovering around freezing early Wednesday morning, we could see a bit of a rain/snow mix for some making for a slow morning commute. 
 
We will see a brief break Thursday and Friday, before our next system moves in Friday night into Saturday.
 
Daytime highs for the week will be a bit below our daily averages in the upper 40's and low 50's, with frosty overnight lows in the low to mid 30's. 

