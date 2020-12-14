A series of storms is set to impact the Pacific northwest over the next several days, with a new system rolling in every 24-36 hours.
Tuesday- Our next system moves in, creating concerns for our morning commute with the potential for 1-2" of snow in the Spokane/CDA metro area expected by mid afternoon. Temperatures slowly climb into the mid 30's.
Wednesday PM-Thursday-A stronger system moves in, packing a punch for the mountains, but because of warming temperatures, more of a rain/snow mix for the valley floors. Daytime highs continue to push upward into the upper 30's through the end of the week, with a brief break between storms on Friday.
This weekend- There is the potential for moderate to heavy snow for the mountains and a messy mix for the valley floors as daytime highs climb into the mid 40's.
