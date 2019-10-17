Another round of rain is on the way overnight tonight, lingering through early tomorrow morning. As showers clear we'll look for partly sunny skies and gusty winds through Friday before our next system rolls in overnight Friday into Saturday. Saturday's system is packing a little more of a punch with widespread valley rain and mountain snow, as well as breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Keep your rain gear handy, we are expecting showers on and off through the middle of next week.
Parade of Storms
