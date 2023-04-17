BOSTON - Susannah Scaroni, an Inland Northwest native and two-time Paralympic medalist, won first place at the Boston Marathon for women's wheelchair!
The Team USA Paralympian grew up in Tekoa, Washington and has a slew of accomplishments, from competing as part of Team USA in the Paralympic games to taking home medals from the World Championship.
Before her win this year, Scaroni placed among the top five in the last five Boston Marathons. Her winning time of 1:41:45 (unofficial) was five full minutes faster than the second place winner Madison de Rozario (1:46:55 unofficial), despite having to pull over mid-race to repair a loose wheel ahead of the 15K mark.
A household name in the wheelchair racing scene, Scaroni has also won Bloomsday five times in her career, most recently in 2022.