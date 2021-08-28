A wheelchair-bound Chilean Paralympian who set a 2019 world record for shot-putting has become the latest subject of a Barbie created by Mattel, as part of the toy company's aim to diversify the product line of its famous doll.
Francesca Mardones was the standard-bearer of the Chilean team participating in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
She nursed an ambition to be an Olympic athlete from childhood, but was left with spinal damage after being injured in a landslide during a hurricane which struck the Puerto Rican island where she was working in 1999.
Mardones said Mattel was meticulous about detail, asking for pieces of her wardrobe to create the prototype and for permission from her sponsors to recreate their logos.
The doll is part of the company's 'sheroes' product line, created in 2015 to recognize exemplary female figures.