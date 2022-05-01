SPOKANE, Wash. - Susannah Scaroni is a force. Not only is she the defending Bloomsday Women's Wheelchair Champion, she's won three other times too: in 2013, 2014 and 2016.
"It's so great to be back here. It dawned on me that it's been three years since [the last] Bloomsday, which [means] it's also been three years since I've been back home," Scaroni said. "To be here getting to race Bloomsday as a professional field where everyone's back in person–but also just getting to be home–is always a highlight of my year, so I'm very excited."
Scaroni's experience doesn't stop her–and other racers in the largest women's wheelchair field since 1998–from feeling the buzz in the air.
"Just talking with them about what to expect was lifting my spirits, because I've done this race since I was 12," Scaroni said. "I trained on it as a kid, I can do this race with my eyes closed. I love this course. I think everyone's excited."
Scaroni's a native of Tekoa, Wash., but these days resides in Illinois.
In the years since her Bloomsday course record victory in 2019–when she finished with a time of 29 minutes and 58 seconds–she says she's actually gotten faster, and has a Paralympic gold medal in her back pocket too.
"When I got to Tokyo I surprised not only myself, but I think everybody," Scaroni said. "Getting a gold medal kind of out on my own in the 5,000 meter–a second off of the world record–and had really strong performances in every race I was in. That to me was the evidence that those three years were huge for me personally."
She's also coming off a second place finish at the Boston Marathon on April 18, finishing in one hour, 49 minutes, and 20 seconds. It was her first race after a training accident in September in Illinois, when a car hit her on a training run, seriously injuring her back.
"It was an unexpected pleasant surprise that I was able to actually get back that soon," Scaroni said. "I didn't expect that when I started training in January, but rehab went well, getting back in my racing chair went faster than I expected and I was able to give my best that day. That's all I wanted."
And as if the three-time Paralympian needs any more motivation?
"My mom is coming tonight," Scaroni said. "She's going to stay in town, and so she'll be here tomorrow, which I'm super excited [about]."