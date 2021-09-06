SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane ParaSport team returned home on Monday after a very successful trip to Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympic Games.
11 athletes made the trip to Tokyo, returning with nine total medals. Four Gold, three Silver, and two Bronze, with Hannah Dederick missing out on a third Bronze by 3/100th of a second in the women's T54 100m dash.
Three of the ParaSport Spokane athletes won multiple medals, including Kathryn Holloway, who was a member of the USA's gold-medal winning sitting-volleyball team. Holloway is a four-time Paralympian from Lake Stevens Washington, but competes with the ParaSport Spokane team.
One of the most decorated athletes from ParaSport Spokane was Roxanne Trunnell of Richland, who won two gold medals and a silver in the equestrian events. She also made history, becoming the first American to win a gold medal in equestrian in 25 years.
Susanna Scaroni of Tekoa won a silver medal in the T54 800m dash while Jaleen Roberts from Kent also won silver in the women's track and field T37 100m long jump.
Aaron Keith from Woodinville won silver in the para-cycling men's C1 Time Trial.
The other athletes who made the trip to Tokyo but did not medal were Isaiah Rigo of Cheney, Chelsea McClammer, David Wagner, Bryan Bartan, and McKenna Geer.
The team returned to Spokane on Monday, welcomed home by the cheers of other ParaSport Spokane athletes and coaches at the Spokane International Airport.