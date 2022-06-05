LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Sunday's stormy weather didn't stop ParaSport Spokane from hosting its inaugural Pine Cone Track & Field Classic at Ridgeline High School.
Fourteen year-old Zachery Heckinger and his family came from the Seattle area to take part in the track meet, and compete against other para-athletes for one of the first times in his young career.
"Today I did the 100, 200, 400, shot put, javelin, and discus," Zachery said. "It's nice to race against other wheelchair athletes, because sometimes you'll have the same issues and you can talk about things."
Zachery's family said there aren't very many opportunities for him to compete in Western Washington.
"With him having the wheelchair athletes around him, it just takes him to new levels," Zachery's older sister Zoey said.
For Meet Director David Greig, that's what this event–and ParaSport Spokane–is all about.
"Just providing a platform for athletes to be athletic," Greig said. "Some of them might not even think they're athletic, then all of a sudden that spark ignites. It's a chance to build more community and set some dreams."
With almost 50 athletes coming from all around the region, it's almost impossible not to feel excitement in the air.
"We have Paralympians here, we have beginners here," Greig said. "Just to see potential and feel potential, that's sport, right? It's just awesome to have."
The rain did play a role, causing a lightning delay, but organizers were determined to keep the meet going rain or shine.
That's something that Greig says is symbolic of the event's competitors.
"They've had some adversity potentially–they've had some sort of life-changing event that now they are part of this minority group with a disability," Greig said. "From adversity we build strength, and we grow, adapt and change."