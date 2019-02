SPOKANE, Wash. - ParaSports Spokane is preparing for an event Saturday at a Hangar in Felts Field.

On Friday, crews were there setting up for the "Pairing with ParaSport" event, which they bill as "an evening of celebration and storytelling to support our mission."

Their mission, is to train kids and adults with physical disabilities to compete at the highest possible level.

KHQ spoke with two elite wheelchair racers about why ParaSports Spokane is so important to them: