SPOKANE, Wash. - A father has been charged with assault and trespassed from West Valley School District property after reportedly grabbing and pinning a student down at Centennial Middle School.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, West Valley School Resource Deputy Cashman responded to the school on Friday, December 13, for a report of a parent who assaulted a middle school student.
Deputy Cashman learned that approximately 6-7 students had been involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in one of the students receiving a bloody nose. The children were separated and brought to the office, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A father of one of the students, accompanied by his other adult son, responded to the school and were let in by the child through a locked door.
The angry father, identified as 40-year-old McNeil Glover, went to the office, pushed his way past a teacher and grabbed one of the students who was involved in the fight with his son.
Glover pinned the child against a table during the incident and needed to be restrained, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Glover was charged with fourth-degree assault. His adult son, 19-year-old Daelyn Warren, who was previously trespassed from West Valley school property, was charged with criminal trespassing.
Both Glover and Warren were given trespassing notices banning them from entering any West Valley School District property.
No one appeared to be seriously injured during the fight or the incident caused by the father.
The actions of the students involved will be addressed by school officials and disciplined per school policy, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.