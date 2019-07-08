SPOKANE, Wash. - The parent company of Clinkerdagger, Seattle-based Restaurants Unlimited, declared bankruptcy this week.
In legal filings, the company cited rising minimum wages, along with costs from two restaurant openings that weren’t as successful as originally thought.
The company also said the trend away from casual dining hurt their bottom line.
We contacted the company and asked if there were any plans to close, or change Clinkerdagger in the near or far future. Here’s the statement they sent in response:
"Restaurants Unlimited is focusing resources on its best-performing restaurants, like Clinkerdagger, and has no plans to close the restaurant, which is celebrating 45 years this summer. The Company hopes for another 45 to come."