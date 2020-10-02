A parent in the Mead School District is reportedly planning a Homecoming Event for Mead High School students.
According to the invitation that KHQ obtained, the event will take place on October 10th, on a Lake CDA Cruise ship.
The cost is $25 and priority is given to Seniors (class of 2021).
Mead High School is not holding a formal Homecoming event due to COVID-19, but KHQ contacted the district to determine if they are playing any kind of role in this event.
The district told us they are aware of the event but neither the school or the district has sanctioned the event and will have no future role in it. They told us that they have contacted the parental organizer and are working with Spokane Regional Health District to help the parent understand the risks of an event like this.
In a statement to KHQ, a Mead School District spokesman said, "Our main goal is to be able to continue to deliver in-person instruction for those who choose that option, and we don't condone large gatherings as a school district because we believe it could put that opportunity at risk."
KHQ has also contacted the parent who is organizing this event, but we have not yet heard back.
