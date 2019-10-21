'Parent Trap' actor Dennis Quaid engaged to 26-year-old PhD student

The "Parent Trap" actor, Dennis Quaid, is engaged to be married for the fourth time.

According to Fox News, the 65-year-old proposed to his 26-year-old girlfriend, Laura Savoie, after several months of dating.

Savoie graduated from Pepperdine University as valedictorian which is when she reportedly started dating the actor. 

Quaid's "Parent Trap" co-star Elaine Hendrix, who played the evil Meredith Blake, pipped in on Twitter. 

Hendrix wrote, "watch out for those twins." 

Tags