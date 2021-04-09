After the Panhandle Health Board removed the mask mandate in the five Northern counties it left it up to businesses and school districts whether or not to keep theirs. CDA Schools kept theirs, and it left parents from both sides with very strong emotions.
"Adults are able to go inside businesses without a mask on, our children should be able to get educated without a mask," said Melanie Swagerty, a parent protestor.
The biggest thing they want is choice.
"I'm not saying that I don't want you to wear a mask, I'm am saying give me and my children a choice," Swagerty said.
Sophomore at Venture High School, Emilio Herrea, said he agrees with Swagerty and just wants choice.
"I have gone in since day one without a mask, and I have gotten in trouble which I think is unfair cause it's my choice," said Herrea.
While a handful of people protested outside the school, the inside of the school seemed like business as usual.
"We have seen very few students choosing to protest by removing their mask, most students are in school today," said Scott Maben, Public Information Officer for the Coeur d'Alene School District.
Maben said the district respects everyone's opinions, so they set up a room in each school for students to go and demonstrate against the mask mandate.
"Our goal there to honor their free speech right, and also make sure they are not exposing their other classmates," Maben said.
A mom in favor of the mask policy spoke to KHQ anonymously and said she thinks masks are important in schools.
"Masks are in our future right now, I don't see them going away," she said. "Let these kids get through these next 40 days of school and whatever CDA Schools decides next year we will deal with it then."
Whichever way the school board decides, parents stand by what they believe in.
"I want them [her kids] to see that they have the freedom the right to protest when they don't agree with something," Swagerty said.
The school board will meet again on April 19th to discuss the district's mask mandate.