SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A bear was spotted this morning on Mohawk Drive in Spokane Valley.
Fish and Wildlife has been notified and Washington State Patrol headed to the area.
An alert was sent out by the local schools. This included University High School, Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary School.
Here's the alert sent out: UHS, HMS, & Chester Families: A bear has been spotted at the bottom of Mohawk Drive, rummaging through garbage this morning. We have contacted State Patrol and Fish and Wildlife, who are on their way to the area. Please be aware to make sure your child is safe in route to school.
No schools are disrupted. The alert was sent to just let families know.