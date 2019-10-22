PORTLAND, Ore. - The parents of a University of Portland freshman student missing for over two weeks believe a body pulled from a river is their son.
KGW reports a body was found in the Willamette River on Sunday near the St. John's Bridge. It is believed to be the body of 18-year-old Owen Klinger, according to his parents.
Klinger had last been seen on Oct. 6 after telling his roommates he was going to a lacrosse team meeting. Family, friends and volunteers have been searching for him extensively over the past two weeks.
The Medical Examiner has not confirmed the person's identity or released the cause of death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.