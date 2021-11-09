COVID-19 and schools. It's been an ongoing discussion that began more than a year ago, from remote learning to COVID-19 safety protocols to get kids back in class. But now one Valley School District Parent believes the school's protocols are flawed.
This was the statement issued by the school on Friday, November 5th by the school’s superintendent Ben Ferney.
“We learned Friday morning, one student in 1st grade and another student in 3rd grade each tested positive for covid-19,” the statement read.
With a possible COVID outbreak looming, the district says some students were put into an isolation space. But according to Michele Dockery, a Valley Schools mother, that space was unacceptable for students.
“I was very upset, very irate that this could happen at somewhere that is supposed to be safe for my child,” Dockery said.
Michele said her daughter, Danica, was faking a headache Friday to go home and spend time with her family, but instead of heading home, Michele said Danica was placed in the isolation room for hours.
And Michele isn’t the only parent upset with the situation. The KHQ Facebook inbox was flooded with angry parents, as was the comment section on the valley districts Facebook page.
Dockery added her daughter and 5 other students were in the isolation room for hours with little to no supervision and no food or bathroom breaks. Dockery said – given her daughter’s medical history - not having access to a bathroom is not an option.
“She did have an accident but was scared to tell anyone for fear of going back in that closet,” Dockery said. “She thought she was going to get in so much trouble because she had an accident.”
The school’s original Facebook post went on to say:
“In response to the concerned family today, law enforcement reviewed the situation and determined we were following appropriate protocols,” Ferney wrote.
That was Friday afternoon, and on Saturday, Ferney posted on the school's Facebook page again.
“November 6, 2021, Valley School District Update from Superintendent Ben Ferney
Valley School District Families and Staff,
Yesterday, we had our first experience with needing to close two different grade level classrooms due to positive Covid cases. The Health Department requires that we check students with known exposure to a positive case for current symptoms and isolate those students from other students. Through that process of evaluating and isolating symptomatic students, we found some weaknesses in our supervision plan and the space used to isolate symptomatic students. Our internal review of our process from Friday found that an adult was not present 100% of the time when students were in the isolation area. We have fixed that procedure to ensure that going forward, supervision will be maintained 100% of the time. In addition, although the isolation space has two doors, an external door to the outside of the building and an internal door connecting the area to the rest of the school, the internal door has an automatic locking mechanism. Our procedures going forward will ensure that the inner door remains propped open whenever the space is used for isolating symptomatic students. We apologize that we did not recognize the need for these key elements in our protocols prior to Friday, when we used those protocols for the first time with a high number of potentially symptomatic students at the same time. As the safety of students and staff continues to be our number one priority, we will be seeking a third-party review of our actions and protocols for isolating symptomatic students. We are a learning institution, and we must also continually learn and grow as leaders in the middle of a constantly evolving pandemic that forces us to adapt and change in our endeavor to keep our kids and staff safe. We thank you for your patience, partnership, and your grace in these difficult times.
Take Care,
Ben”