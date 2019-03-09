A group of kids playing outside their aparmtent complex in Spokane Valley found a used needle, that appeared to have drugs still in it. Ashlee Moss said she was in tears after her 10-year old daughter told her about the needle that the kids found it right by their bus stop.
Moss' first question to her daughter on Friday was asking if she touched it.
"To know that I can't even let my kids outside to play is very disheartening, it's very sad," Moss said.
Ashlee Moss said the neighborhood kids love playing outside in the snow, but Friday, they had to have "the talk" instead.
"You don't think at this age you'd have to explain to them a drug like that, or needles being left around," Moss said.
According to the police report, the needle was uncapped, had a brown substance in it, and was found in a pile of snow. Moss said her daughter didn't touch the needle, but Spokane Valley Corporal Mark Gregory is urging parents to sit down with their kids tonight and talk about the importance of "see something, say something."
"Explain that if they come across something like that, that they should not touch it, keep their friends away from it, and tell an adult," Gregory said.
If you do come across a needle, and it's capped, Gregory says pick it up on the syringe side, and throw it away in a sharps container. If the needle's exposed, he said it can't hurt to take extra precaution, and wear yard gloves, so you don't get poked.