SPOKANE, Wash., - Dozens of people gathered in front of the Spokane Public Schools administration building on Wednesday night to call for schools to fully reopen.
According to a Facebook event, the rally was timed to coincide with the district's school board meeting. The meeting happened via ZOOM, but the people holding signs and flags on the sidewalk hope their presence sends a message.
Student Maddie Neff says that message is this: we want the choice to go back to school.
"I feel like my future's a little bit not the best at this point, because I feel like I'm going to miss a huge patch of learning that's really important for when I go to college and when I'm high school," Neff said.
SPS kindergarten students all went back to daily in-person learning on Monday. Parent Ty Lingo said that's not good enough because he sees his child in a higher grade missing out on special experiences she will never get back.
"She's already missed the homecoming game, the football season. Why is the virus so deadly here in Spokane but you go across to Idaho and it's like it never existed," Lingo said. "They're playing football, those kids are in school and I know they've had a little bit of setbacks, but that's part of it."
According to the school board's Wednesday meeting agenda, SPS will continue to follow the Spokane Regional Health District's recommendations when it comes to bringing those higher grades back to in-person learning. Superintendent Adam Swinyard said it will be an ongoing process, and they're hearing good things about how it's unfolding.
"The feedback thus far has been overwhelmingly positive, not without challenges but it's been very positive," Swinyard said. "Now we're beginning the discussions of what the potential timeline might look like for our first grade students."
A detailed explanation of the current status of the current Safe Schools Reopening Plan is available here.
