SPOKANE, Wash. - The age at which children in Washington are taught sex education could soon be changing.
State Bill 5395 would make sex education in schools mandatory starting in Kindergarten and going through twelfth grade.
The bill states that the curriculum would be age-appropriate and that parents would have the option to opt their child out of the lesson.
Even so, parents still think that is too young to be taught such a sensitive topic.
Parents showed their opposition to the bill at the rally on Wednesday, March 11, outside Spokane Public Schools. Hundreds gathered with signs saying, "protect the innocents of our children."
One parent at the protest, Stephanie Nielsen, said, "when my 7-year-old was in kindergarten, he couldn't even tie his shoes. So, I am not about to teach him about intimate relationships between parents."
The school district also has concerns about it, Spokane Public Schools said they believe that parents or guardians should be the primary educator for students when it comes to sensitive topics.
The bill is currently sitting on Governor Isnlees's desk, if he signs it, then it would go into affect during the 2022-2023 school year.
