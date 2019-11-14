SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, November 14, parents of students at Lewis and Clark High School received a call notifying them of a shooting threat that was made via social media.
According to the call made by principal Marybeth Smith, the involved student was quickly identified and all students and staff are safe.
The student indicated that the post, which threatened a school shooting, was a joke.
Law enforcement was contacted and they will continue to investigate the matter.
Smith said any threatening comments are taken very seriously, especially in light of the shooting in Santa Clarita, California, which left two students dead earlier Thursday.
