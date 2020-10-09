Parents of Jason Fox believe his sexuality was a reason for his murder

The parents of a 19-year-old man found dead in Pend Oreille County believe his sexuality played a role (or was the role, according to his mother) in his death, which is being investigated as a homicide.
Michael and Pepper Fox are Jason Fox's parents, but the pair separated years ago. Michael lived with Jason in Newport, while Pepper moved to the Seattle-area.
Pepper claims she kept in touch with her son over the years, exchanging phone and video calls.
"I have full good reason to believe, and so do other people, that Jason was killed because he's gay," Pepper said.
Michael said Jason was bi-sexual. While Pepper believes Jason's sexuality was the primary reason for his homicide, Michael believes it could have been one of several factors. However, he believes it could've played a major role.
"The sad part is I was beginning to feel like he was finally getting in touch with who he was," Michael said. "And he was comfortable with himself. He had finally admitted it to us a long time ago. The only thing we can say is we've known for a long time. It doesn't matter at all, son. It's best for your mental health that you're not hiding this, but it matters not to us."
The investigation is ongoing and no other details will be released, as long as the case is active, according to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.