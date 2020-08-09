Parents of special education students are concerned their children will slip through the cracks of the upcoming school year.
Sara and Kelvin Hicks' daughter, Fenway, is in a direct instruction classroom in the Central Valley School District. Her teachers help her learn life skills from how to play to how to eat with silverware. Before the pandemic, Sara Hicks says her daughter also got physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and vision services through the district because of her IEP.
That made pandemic-related school closures even more devastating for the family.
"It's chaos. She has regressed since March more than I have seen her regress in three or four years," Sara Hicks said. "Her speech now... we can't understand her."
She says her funny, outgoing little girl relies on school and routine to keep her world balanced. CVSD has announced three back to school models for special needs students: in-person, hybrid and virtual.
Sara Hicks says her daughter can't learn virtually, but families like hers need more details about the in-person options. Her family loves the district and specifically chose it for its programs. However, she wants to know more about the challenges her daughter may face going forward.
Especially because the district's start date is coming fast.
"The lines of communication have got to be open and that is what I'm so frustrated about. At every door, that door has been shut in my face. Just talk to me," Sara Hicks said. "Even if it's hey we don't have a plan yet, just tell me that."
She's among many parents of special education students who hope more specific details will be released in the coming days. CVSD has previously said there will be virtual opportunities throughout the month of August to learn more about class options and ask questions.
The district is expected to start classes on September 9.
