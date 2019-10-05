SPOKANE, Wash. - This year, some students who aren't up-to-date on their vaccines may be kept out of school after a new law removes personal exemptions as reasons for opting children out of getting vaccinated.
"This is something you take very seriously," Spokane Public Schools spokesman Brian Coddington said.
Last school year, parents of 35 children in Spokane Public Schools cited "personal belief" as the reason they were not vaccinated. Under the new law, those 35 students would not be allowed to attend school this year.
According to a report released by the Washington State Department of Health, more than 4,400 students across Spokane County remain unvaccinated.
Last year, six percent of unvaccinated students claimed personal reasons for their exemptions.
The new law allows exemptions from the measles, mumps and rubella or MMR vaccines for students for medical or religious reasons, but personal beliefs are no longer accepted.
Spokane Public Schools says there are currently 2,890 students who do not have up-to-date immunization records, 617 of which have MMR exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
They say it's important for students to get vaccinated if they are able, in order to help protect staff and other students who can't.
"We're asking our families to doule-check with their schools. If they're not sure, double-check. If you haven't gotten your paperwork in yet, make your doctor's appointment, get your records, do what you need to do to make sure your immunization records are correct," Coddington said.
Parents have until Friday, October 11, to turn in current immunization records. If not, students will start being excluded from school on Monday, October 14.
