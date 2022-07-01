SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teens are recovering after a fight turned into a shooting early Wednesday.

 
Spokane police have yet to find a suspect, but one of those teens' parents are speaking out.
 
"He called us screaming, 'People are being shot, Dad, what do I do, my brother is laying on the ground, I think he's dead!'" Jeff Miller recalled, describing the call he got from his son.
 
Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Spokane Police were sent out to the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex parking lot to investigate reports of a large fight that led to a shooting.
 
Jeff and Danielle Miller have two boys who were at the park. One was shot in the arm.
 
"When we pulled up there were cops everywhere. There were ambulances. We didn't know where our kids were. We saw one of them we jumped up and gave him a hug and tried to find our other one, ask what was going on. We saw the other one in the back of an ambulance," Danielle Miller said. 
 
"You feel like you're just going to throw up, [wonder] 'Was that the last time I got to see my kid?'" 
 
The Millers say Spokane Police told them the shooter fired four shots before his gun jammed
 
"Imagine if that wouldn't have jammed. How many more kids would have got shot," Jeff said.
 
In fact, they understand it could have been so much worse. After some of the group tried to get the gun out of the shooter's hands?
 
"My youngest puts his hand up and pushes our oldest son's head down and ends up getting shot in the arm," Danielle said.
 
"If those two boys did not put themselves in the way, my oldest son here would be dead," Jeff said. "He would've got shot in the back of the head."
 
Thankfully, both of the Miller's sons left the park alive, but questions surround what really happened.
 
"They're all good kids, their day is going to Denver Park and playing basketball all day - that's all they do ,and it just doesn't make sense," Jeff said.
 
They said their kids were playing hacky sack at the park. There were a few adults sitting in lawn chairs across the parking lot.
 
According to the Millers, the adults were trying to give alcohol to the teenagers, sparking conversations between the two groups that turned physical.
 
"My oldest was like, 'Hey, you guys need to stop.'"
 
A fight broke out, then a shooting, and now the Millers say all they want is justice for their sons, who are struggling to even leave their home.
 
"You can be the strictest parents ever, and your kid can still be put in that position. It doesn't matter what kid you are, what parent you are - you just don't ever want that phone call, ever," Danielle said.
 
"I want them to get these guys," Jeff said.
 
KHQ reached out to Spokane Police about their pursuit of a suspect but have yet to hear back.

