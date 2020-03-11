SPOKANE, Wash. - Parents are expected to protest a controversial bill on sexual education on Wednesday.
Parents from around Spokane have organized a protest outside the Spokane Public Schools headquarters Wednesday at noon. Another movement involved some parents keeping their kids home from school Wednesday in protest.
Demonstrations are also planned at the Washington State capital, and the Mead School District board of directors is asking Governor Inslee not to sign the bill.
Supporters say the curriculum in this bill is age-appropriate, and will teach older students about consent. However, critics say it gives less control to parents and is too explicit.
The bill calls for age-appropriate courses to teach about affirmative consent and the consequences of sexual activity. It requires one course between kindergarten and grade 3, one course in grade 4 or 5, two courses between grades 6 and 8, and two courses between grades 9 and 12.
Spokane Public Schools says they believe parents or guardians should be the primary educator for students when it comes to these sensitive topics, and parents can opt their kids out of these lessons.
SPS is going to be holding a meeting tomorrow night at Salk Middle School at 6 p.m. to talk about these changes for junior high kids, and there's also going to be a meeting Saturday morning at Chase Middle School from 8:30-10 a.m.
Spokane Public Schools released the following statement after incorrect information was shared during KHQ's Wake Up Show:
"We are getting a lot of questions about a report on KHQ about the Washington bill requiring sex education in schools and Spokane Schools' stance on parents/guardians as the primary educators for their children.
The reporting on our stance was 100% wrong. Spokane Public Schools DOES believe parents or guardians are the primary educators for their students, especially for sensitive topics like this. If someone is concerned about their child's participation in these lessons, they can opt their student out for either the entire five-day curriculum or individual lessons. Their request will be honored and there will be no embarrassment to their child.
We have spoken to the reporter, and they have posted a correct report on the KHQ website."
