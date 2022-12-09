SPOKANE, Wash - Friday was an eerie day for many students, teachers, and parents. NonStop Local spoke to one family who says one of their daughters ran outside of the school and several blocks away to a park.
“Horrible. My heart was pounding. Just not knowing what was going on,” the mother of two Lewis and Clark students, Robin Archuleta, said.
She says her one daughter ran away from the school when she heard of the threat.
“She had to run up to 7th and Stevens Park and stand there with a whole bunch of kids. It was very scary that she had to run out of the building for her life,” Robin said.
Robin’s other daughter, Delaney, says she was in her fourth-period class when they had to go into lockdown.
“We heard pounding so we all got up, and we ran to the back of the classroom. All of us were huddled together. We were all crying,” Delaney said.
She says they weren’t sure if it was police or other students trying to get into the classroom, but nonetheless, she says were not going to open the door unless the police did.
As the magnitude of police responded to the school, Delaney recalls sending texts to her loved ones.
“My boyfriend told me that he loved me and my mom texted me that she loved me. I was telling everybody that if this is it then I love you,” Delaney said.
Shortly after, Spokane Police lifted the lockdown, sending students outside to their loved ones. The scariest part of this entire situation was families left wondering what was happening, including NonStop Local’s very own Sam Adams. His son is a student at Lewis and Clark High, and you can imagine the relief when we discovered it was a hoax.
“On behalf of all parents, thank you. That’s what we’ve been waiting to hear. That’s the best news a parent, teacher, and a student could hear,” Sam Adams said.
Many are feeling relief Friday, but more frustration with why this continues to happen in our country.
“I’m sad this is what it has come to and that our kids can’t come to school and feel safe. I honestly don’t know if I want them to come back,” Robin said.
Spokane Police are now investigating. If they find whoever did this, they could face a federal offense and potentially around two years in prison.