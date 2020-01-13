Parents who bought Infants' Tylenol may be eligible for part of a multi-million dollar settlement.
According to the lawsuit, Tylenol packaging deceived consumers into believing that the medicine was specially formulated for infants. Instead, the bottle contained liquid acetaminophen of the same concentration in Children's Tylenol, and therefore caused consumers to overpay.
According to a release from Johnson & Johnson, the company denies all the plaintiffs’ allegations and says the safety features of Infants’ Tylenol, especially the accompanying syringe for safe dosing of very young children, means Infants’ and Children’s are different products.
However, Johnson and Johnson is setting up a 6.3 million dollar fund to pay out claims to eligible people.
You can file a claim if you purchased Infants’ Tylenol for personal or household use at any time from October 3, 2014 to January 6, 2020. You may claim $2.15 for every 1 and 2 fl. oz. bottle of Infants’ Tylenol purchased. A maximum of 7 bottles or $15.05 may be claimed without proof of purchase. An unlimited number of bottles may be claimed with proof of purchase for all Infants’ Tylenol purchases.
You can submit a claim by filling out this form. For more information about the settlement, click here
In addition to the payments, Johnson and Johnson says they will modify the packaging of Infants Tylenol and "commit to educating and informing consumers."
