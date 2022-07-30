SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Saturday, July 30, marks the first of five free open swim days at Park Road Pool in Spokane Valley!

According to the City website, Pool World is sponsoring the days, providing hours of free summer fun on Saturday afternoons. From 1:30-3, 3:30-5, and 5:30-7, you can throw on your bathing suit and grab a towel, then head to Park Road Pool to cool off.

With the excessive heat warning in affect through Monday evening, this could be the perfect respite. Go cool down at the poolside and beat the heat at 906 N. Park Road. For questions, call 509-720-5200.