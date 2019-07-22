Former Broward County Sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson has pleaded not guilty to charges of child neglect brought against him following the 2018 school shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Peterson's attorney entered the plea on behalf of his client.
Peterson was employed as a school resource officer by the sheriff's department at the time of the shooting and received widespread criticism for his response during the incident.
Surveillance video from the school showed the 56-year-old deputy running away from the building when the gunfire began on February 14, 2018.
As a result, Peterson faces 11 criminal charges, including perjury, culpable negligence and child neglect. 17 students and staff members were killed during the shooting.
Peterson's attorney has also filed a motion to get all of the charges dropped.