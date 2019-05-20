Therapy Dogs Yearbook Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Good dogs getting some well-deserved recognition.

Pictures of therapy dogs joined the students on the pages of a Florida high school's yearbook.

These 14 dogs provide comfort and support for the students, and staff, of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The site of a mass shooting last year, 17 people died, another 17 were injured.

The dogs were brought in to help the school community cope with the trauma.

