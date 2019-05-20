Good dogs getting some well-deserved recognition.
Pictures of therapy dogs joined the students on the pages of a Florida high school's yearbook.
These 14 dogs provide comfort and support for the students, and staff, of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
The site of a mass shooting last year, 17 people died, another 17 were injured.
The dogs were brought in to help the school community cope with the trauma.
We’ve included these cuties in the yearbook 🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/CZScvAhjCN— Aerie Yearbook (@AerieYearbook) May 3, 2019