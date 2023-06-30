SPOKANE, Wash. — As Johnnie Perkins remains on administrative leave during an investigation into concerns brought against him by city staff, Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones will take on the responsibilities of city administrator.
According to city of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington, Mayor Nadine Woodward named Jones as acting city administrator, choosing to leave Perkins on the sideline until the end of the investigation.
“This is about our employees, the concerns they raised, and their trust that we will do the right thing," Woodward wrote in a statement. "Based on initial interviews and the information human resources has developed I have determined that it is best that the city administrator remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. We are in contact with the city administrator about next steps in the investigation and a timeline to get those steps accomplished. We must let the process determine the facts."
Garrett Jones has led the city's Parks and Recreation department since 2019, initially as interim director before being confirmed in 2020.
Perkins was placed on leave on June 23. At the time, Coddington said concerns from employees had been forwarded to the city's human resources department.
This isn't the first time Perkins has faced an investigation. In 2021, he was the subject of a racial discrimination investigation; At the time, a city-hired investigator found no evidence for the allegations.
The city administrator is among the most crucial positions in Spokane city government, often likened to a corporation's chief operations officer, since the role is tasked with executing the mayor's policy vision.