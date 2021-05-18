Part of Mission shut down after two-car crash Tuesday morning

UPDATE: MAY 18 AT 8 A.M.
RIGHT NOW: Mission is re-open after a two car crash that sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries. The cars were just towed from the road and traffic is moving again. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/QlTi97aqdk— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) May 18, 2021
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Part of Mission is shut down after a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Right now, people need to use South Riverton as a detour.
Police say one of the cars involved in the crash rolled and is in the street. They said one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
BREAKING: Crews are on scene of a crash at E Mission and S Riverton where 2 cars crashed, one rolling over. Fire crews on scene tell me one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries and traffic is detouring around the crash using S Riverton. pic.twitter.com/NA3GH5IhY7— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) May 18, 2021