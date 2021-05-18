Part of Mission shut down after two-car crash Tuesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - Part of Mission is shut down after a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Right now, people need to use South Riverton as a detour. 

Police say one of the cars involved in the crash rolled and is in the street. They said one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

