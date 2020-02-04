Part of Stevens Pass to close Wednesday morning for avalanche control

Part of US 2 over Stevens Pass will be closed Wednesday starting at 4:00 a.m. for avalanche control.
According to WSDOT, the road will be closed between milepost 58 and milepost 64.
The control work will take between 30 minutes to two hours.
