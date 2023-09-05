SPOKANE, Wash. - SFD says the reaction has run its course and the acid is neutralized.
There is no further risk and the road should be reopen in about 30 minutes.
Last Updated: Sept 5 at 3:45 p.m.
Trent Avenue from North Napa to the 2500 block of East Trent is closed due to a hazmat response.
According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), the incident happened near ADM Milling Company after steel bolts from a local business fell into about 15 gallons of nitrous acid, starting a chemical reaction called off-gassing.
SFD says this incident is minor and contained. Fire crews plan to let the reaction run its course and neutralize the remaining nitrous acid, before decontaminating the area. Residents nearby do not need to evacuate.
SFD is hopeful the road will reopen in a couple of hours.