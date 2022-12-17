SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 and lasting until 10 a.m. on Dec. 19. Some areas may see snowfall between 2-6 inches.
Ava Wainhouse has a complete look at the advisory and forecast. Check HERE for the full details.
Most areas are likely to see lighter snowfall, with the heaviest snow expected to hit the Cascade crest and central Panhandle area.
Drivers should prepare for slick roads, snow and ice on the roadway, and poor visibility. Morning commuters should give themselves plenty of extra time on Sunday and Monday and be prepared for winter driving conditions. Bridges and overpasses will likely be especially icy.
While the advisory expires on Monday, the forecast for next week indicates some bitter cold temperatures. Be sure you're bundled up and mindful of ice.